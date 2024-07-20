Filming of Superman movie is almost done: James Gunn

James Gunn never misses a single chance to update millions of fans,who are enthusiastically awaiting the new “Superman” movie. Gunn, co-head of DC Studios, has given a major update on Superman, revealing that the filming of the movie is nearing completion

The film, starring actor David Corenswet in the title role of “Man Of Steel”, has completed another set of filming after wrapping its six-week shoot in Cleveland this week.

After wrapping up the shoot, the writer-director shared updates on Threads, and wrote, “we are not done shooting” and there’s “still a couple weeks left.”

Hailing the hospitality the crew received in Cleveland, he wrote, “#Cleveland – today we are leaving you after six amazing weeks of shooting,” he wrote.

“From the moment we first came here on a scout a tad less than a year ago and Terminal Tower was lit up with the colors of Superman, I knew you were a special place. I would walk down your streets and someone would stop me and tell me how grateful they were we were shooting in their city — not once, not twice but dozens of times,’ Corenswet added.

He continued, “The wonderful background actors on the film were always so fun and funny and they clapped after takes, something that reminded us Hollywood cynics why we make movies in the first place. The pride you feel in being where Jerry [Siegel] and Joe [Shuster] first created Superman was invigorating. You exemplify his spirit. But just as much it’s the pride you have in your community, your hometown, your radio stations and restaurants and gathering places that touched me.”

Responding to his post, one fan questioned if they had completed the entire filming. Replying to this, Gunn shared that they had “a couple weeks left,” adding, “It’s a long shoot… but we’re getting close!!”

Directed by Gunn, this Superman movie will be centred around Superman’s earlier part of his life as he embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent. (Agencies)

