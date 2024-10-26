23-Year-Old Man Electrocuted in Sleep After Touching Charging Wire

Sentinel Digital Desk
A 23-year-old man, Maloth Anil, from Telangana's Kamareddy district, tragically lost his life after being electrocuted while sleeping. He had placed a live wire near his bed to charge his phone.
The incident took place on Friday, October 25. Anil accidentally came into contact with the wire while asleep, receiving a severe electric shock.
Anil was rushed to a private hospital and later transferred to a government facility due to his critical condition. Sadly, despite treatment, he passed away.