Are Abhishek and Aishwarya heading for a grey divorce?

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are currently in the news due to the divorce rumors and their fans are quite worried for the ideal couple. If reports are to be believed then, the most loved couple of Bollywood are heading for divorce. The two fell in love with one other back in 2006 while they were shooting for their film, Umrao Jaan. In 2007, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony and are parents to daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Well, the head-over-heels-in-love couple has been married for over 17 years and now they are headed for a ‘grey divorce’. What is a grey divorce? This term has recently begun to gain attention in India.

Well, the term refers to couples, typically over the age of 50 or in long-term marriages who choose to part ways after years of being together. This concept is seen as a Western concept, but grey divorce has started to take root in India as well. Several actors have taken grey divorces like Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, veteran actor Kamal Haasan and actress Sarika.

As per reports, Aishwarya and Abhishek are facing severe issues in their marital life, and are together for their daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan arrived separately at Anant Ambani’s wedding. This caused a stir and netizens started talking about their relationship.

Aishwarya came with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and Abhishek came with his entire family. However, Abhishek liked a post on grey divorce and raised eyebrows with his move. Also, Reddit threads and online gossip suggest that Aishwarya might be living separately from Abhishek. Moreover, netizens blame “Dasvi” co-star Nimrat Kaur for issues between Abhishek and Aishwarya. They speculate possible infidelity. Well, there are no official statements about the same as of now. (Agencies)

