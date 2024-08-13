5 Fascinating Animals That Don’t Drink Water

Sentinel Digital Desk
Some animals have evolved to survive without drinking water, getting all the moisture they need from their food or environment. Let's explore five such incredible creatures:
Native to North American deserts, the Kangaroo Rat doesn’t need to drink water. It survives by metabolizing the water from the seeds it eats, making it one of the most efficient animals in arid conditions.
The Thorny Devil, a lizard from Australia, doesn’t drink water. Instead, it absorbs moisture through its skin from morning dew and rain, channeling it to its mouth through grooves on its body.
Found in the deserts of the southwestern United States and Mexico, the Desert Tortoise can go a year without drinking water. It stores water in its bladder, which it uses during dry periods.
Koalas rarely drink water, relying almost entirely on the eucalyptus leaves they eat. These leaves provide enough moisture for the koalas to stay hydrated in their native Australian forests.
This Australian frog stores water in its body and can survive for years without drinking. During dry spells, it buries itself underground and lives off the stored water until the rains return.