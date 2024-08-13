Abhishek Bachchan finally breaks silence on divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s divorce had taken social media by storm last month when they were spotted attending an event separately. Many speculated if the two stars were planning to get separated and move on in their lives. And their silence only made the rumours spread like wildfire.

Meanwhile, some media outlets recently reported that the actor has broken his silence over the separation rumours. However, it is far from the truth.

The video currently doing rounds on the internet is actually from 2016. While attending the premiere of Aishwarya’s 2016 film, Sarbjit, the actor was asked if “things were not good” between him and Aishwarya. To which, Abhishek replied, “I don’t have to say anything to you all about that.”

In the same interview, he further added, “You all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. I understand, why you do it. You have to file some stories. It’s okay, we’re celebrities, we have to take it.” He also showed off his wedding ring at the time and said, “Still married, sorry.”

Abhishek recently liked an Instagram post about divorce which many took as a hint at his failing marriage. The post read, “Yet, sometimes life doesn’t unfold as we hoped. But how do people cope when they separate after decades together, after spending a significant portion of their lives relying on each other for both big and small things? What drives them to sever ties, and what challenges do they face? This story delves into these questions. Coincidentally, ‘grey divorces’ or ‘silver splitters’-terms for those seeking marital dissolution typically after age 50-are on the rise globally. The reasons, though varied, are not surprising.”

The actor also attended the Olympic Games without his better half, which further raised eyebrows. Many news outlets have even reported that the couple are living separately, however, it has not been confirmed by the family yet. Aishwarya has stayed silent on the matter, as of now. (Agencies)

