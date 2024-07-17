5 Government Schemes That Pay Upto ₹2 Lakh To Get Married
Sentinel Digital Desk
In India, several government schemes provide financial assistance to couples in order to promote financial inclusion and social welfare. Here are some of them:
1. Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana:
Under this scheme, underprivileged families in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttarakhand can receive financial assistance ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹2 Lakh to marry off their daughters.
2. Kalyana Lakshmi Scheme:
The Telangana government has granted Rs 1 lakh to eligible beneficiaries to help with wedding-related expenses. This scheme is specifically designed for girls from Telangana's SC, ST, BC, and EBC communities.
3. Shadi Shagun Scheme:
Under this scheme, Muslim girls who complete their graduation before marriage can receive financial help of up to ₹51,000.
4. Mass Marriage Scheme:
Under this scheme, the UP government offers a ₹51,000 grant to unmarried couples who face financial difficulties in getting married.
5. Dr. Ambedkar Scheme for Social Integration through Inter-Caste Marriages:
This scheme offers a ₹2.5 lakh financial help for inter-caste weddings to foster social integration. The scheme is applicable to couples with one or both spouses belonging to the SC or ST category.