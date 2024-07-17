Hollywood actress Halle Berry exits legal drama series ‘All’s Fair’ from Ryan Murphy

Hollywood actress Halle Berry, who is known for her roles in ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum’, ‘Perfect Stranger’, and others, has exited the legal drama series ‘All’s Fair’.

News of her departure comes just a week after it was reported that Berry had joined the series alongside Glenn Close and Kim Kardashian, marking one of the few regular television roles in the Oscar and Emmy winner’s career, reports Variety.

According to a source, the actress bowed out of the show due to a scheduling conflict. ‘All’s Fair,’ created by Ryan Murphy, focuses on an all-female law firm in Los Angeles. Details about Berry’s character were kept under wraps.

As per Variety, Halle Berry’s upcoming releases include the Netflix film ‘The Union’ opposite Mark Wahlberg, premiering on August 16, and the horror film ‘Never Let Go’, slated for September 27.

Murphy serves as writer, director, and executive producer on ‘All’s Fair’, the first series announced under his new overall deal with Disney following the end of his Netflix deal.

Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Laura Greene, and Richard Levine also serve as writers and executive producers. Kardashian and Close are executive producers along with Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, and Scott Robertson. (IANS)

