5 Indian Cricketers Who Received The Khel Ratna Award

Sentinel Digital Desk
Over the last 80 years, India has produced some of the best cricket players in history. While cricket awards are limited to on-field achievements and rewards, the Indian government has its way to recognize cricketers and other athletes with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.
Here are the only 5 Indian cricketers who have won the Khel Ratna Award:
Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar became the first player to win the award for his incredible accomplishments in international cricket at the 1997–1998 ceremony.
In 2007, MS Dhoni led them to their only second ICC World Cup title – by winning the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa, defeating Pakistan in the final. Then the Indian skipper, MS Dhoni, was conferred with the prestigious award. Dhoni’s father Paan Singh received the prestigious award on his behalf as he was away in Sri Lanka.
In 2018, the then India skipper Virat Kohli was awarded the prestigious award, presented to him by the then President of India Ramnath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
The Khel Ratna Award was given to opener Rohit Sharma in 2020 in recognition of his outstanding batting throughout the years.
Former India women’s team skipper Mithali Raj was conferred with the prestigious award in 2021. Raj, who made her international debut in 1999, retired in 2022 as the leading run-scorer in women’s ODIs.