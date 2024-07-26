Taylor Swift Applauds Ryan Reynolds' Stellar Performance in Marvel’s ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’

The Cruel Summer singer added with a playful nod to Reynold’s friendly rivalry with co-star Hugh Jackman, “He’s created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don’t know how he did it.” She quipped, “But that’s just Hugh for you!”

Swift playfully commented on the photo she posted, saying that “these other randoms”—meaning Jackman, Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Shawn Levy—had unexpectedly joined the shot, and they were too polite to ask them to leave.

She ended her post with a playful reference to “Wade Wilson, aka my godkids’ sperm donor.” Wade Wilson, also known as Deadpool, is a character played by Reynolds. It turns out that Swift is the godparent to the four adorable children of her famous friends.

She encouraged her fans to get their tickets for the action-comedy film, making it clear that it’s a must-see!

Deadpool & Wolverine was directed by Shawn Levy. The film also features Emma Corrin, Matthew Macfadyen, Jon Favreau, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, and Leslie Uggams.