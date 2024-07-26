Sentinel Digital Desk
There is no shortage of strange and amazing birds on the earth. Most birds nowadays are significantly smaller and less scary than their forefathers. However, their unique plumage, bills, and patterns reflect dinosaurs' penchant for the unusual. Here are 8 strangest birds on the planet:
The Tufted Puffin is a surface-diving seabird acclimated to the colder waters of the north Pacific
The helmeted hornbill is mostly found in the Malay Peninsula, Sumatra, Borneo, Thailand, and Myanmar, where it eats strangler figs and breeds only once a year, producing a single baby.
With its striking coloring and blood-red eyes, the Vulturine Guineafowl appears to be a frightening creature.
The Andean Cock-of-the-Rock is Peru's national bird.
Frigatebirds are a blackbird family with massive beaks and males with massive gular pouches.
Potoos are a group of prehistoric birds that are distantly related to other living species such as the nightjar and frogmouth.
The Hoatzin has remarkable plumage, but an even more distinctive odor, earning this Amazonian native the nickname "skunk bird." This is because the bird's herbivorous diet causes it to digest leaves and plants in the same way that cows do.
Scops owls are a genus of owls native to the Old World, and the Indian scops owl has a characteristic antenna-like brow.