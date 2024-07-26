8 Strangest Birds On The Planet

Sentinel Digital Desk

There is no shortage of strange and amazing birds on the earth. Most birds nowadays are significantly smaller and less scary than their forefathers. However, their unique plumage, bills, and patterns reflect dinosaurs' penchant for the unusual. Here are 8 strangest birds on the planet:

1. Tufted Puffin

The Tufted Puffin is a surface-diving seabird acclimated to the colder waters of the north Pacific

2. Helmeted Hornbill

The helmeted hornbill is mostly found in the Malay Peninsula, Sumatra, Borneo, Thailand, and Myanmar, where it eats strangler figs and breeds only once a year, producing a single baby.

3. Vulturine Guineafowl

With its striking coloring and blood-red eyes, the Vulturine Guineafowl appears to be a frightening creature.

4. Andean Cock-of-the-Rock

The Andean Cock-of-the-Rock is Peru's national bird.

5. Magnificent Frigatebird

Frigatebirds are a blackbird family with massive beaks and males with massive gular pouches. 

6. Rufous Potoo

Potoos are a group of prehistoric birds that are distantly related to other living species such as the nightjar and frogmouth.

7. Hoatzin

The Hoatzin has remarkable plumage, but an even more distinctive odor, earning this Amazonian native the nickname "skunk bird." This is because the bird's herbivorous diet causes it to digest leaves and plants in the same way that cows do.

8. Indian Scops Owl

Scops owls are a genus of owls native to the Old World, and the Indian scops owl has a characteristic antenna-like brow.