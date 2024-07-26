Actress Sara Ali Khan gets angry at airhostess in a plane

Sara Ali Khan looked visibly upset in one of the videos that have now been circulating on the internet, and she is seen giving a death stare to one of the air hostesses while in mid-flight.

In footage from the flight, Sara can be seen getting upset with one of the air hostesses as she spills juice on her dress. Sara Ali Khan was wearing a pink two-piece dress with curled hair and large hoop earrings. As the air hostess spills some juice on her, Sara, without saying a word, gets up and starts walking towards the washroom. But not before glaring at the air hostess with hate.

The video found its way to the internet with paparazzi sharing the shocking video on their platforms with the hashtag #SaraOutfitSpill.

While some call Sara restrained in her expression, some even contested if this was real and not made up for a commercial or movie shoot.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan has been making waves with her recent projects. She received praise for her role in “Murder Mubarak”, directed by Homi Adajania. She is also being lauded for her performance in “Ae Watan Mere Watan” which was released on Amazon Prime Video. In this film set in the pre-independence era, Sara portrays Usha, a college student in Bombay who plays a crucial role in India’s fight for independence by setting up an underground radio station that supports the Quit India Movement. She does it all hush-hush before she is tried for treason.

As for her new projects, Sara Ali Khan is set to star alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in an action comedy film produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. This will be their first film together. In addition, Sara is also working on “Metro In Dino”, directed by Anurag Basu, where she will share the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Neena Gupta. (Agencies)

