80-Year-Old Model Becomes Miss Universe Korea’s Oldest Contestant

Sentinel Digital Desk
At 80 years old, South Korean model Choi Soon-hwa has made history by becoming the oldest contestant in the Miss Universe Korea pageant. With her white hair and youthful spirit, Choi stands out among younger contestants, proving that age is just a number.
Born in 1943, Choi entered the Miss Universe Korea contest decades after the first Miss Universe pageant in 1952. If she wins, she will represent South Korea at the global final in Mexico this November, competing for the crown against 31 other women.
Despite her age, Choi is full of confidence. "I want to stun the world," she told CNN, excited to showcase her health and vitality. The Miss Universe Organisation recently removed the upper age limit, allowing Choi to take her shot at the title.
Choi's journey into pageantry began late. After financial struggles in her 50s, she became a hospital carer. Encouraged by a patient, she entered the modelling world at 72, making her runway debut at 74 during Seoul Fashion Week.
Since then, Choi has appeared in major magazines like Harper’s Bazaar and Elle, and has starred in commercials for popular South Korean brands. Her story is an inspiration, showing that it's never too late to chase your dreams.