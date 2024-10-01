EOW issues new summons against BookMyShow over Coldplay ticket controversy

The arrival of the British rock band Coldplay in India is drumming up a significant buzz. After the initial discontent of fans over the issuing of tickets and the pricing, the controversy has now snowballed as the entertainment platform BookMyShow finds itself in the midst of a potential legal action.

The CEO and co-founder of BMS, Ashish Hemrajani and its technical head have been issued fresh summons by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) over the alleged black marketing of tickets for the Coldplay concert which is set to be held in Navi Mumbai at the DY Patil Stadium from January 19 to January 21, 2025.

The Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has asked them to appear before an investigating officer on Monday. Ashish Hemrajani and the technical head have not yet got in touch with the police, reportedly.

The issue came to light when an advocate, Amit Vyas levelled allegations against BMS of facilitating the black marketing of tickets for the concert. He has alleged that Coldplay’s India tour tickets, which were originally priced at Rs 2,500, are being resold by third parties and influencers for as much as Rs 3 lakh.

Earlier, the fans of the band were left disappointed when a majority of them couldn’t get their hands on the ticket with the queue on the ticketing platform going as high as a million, and the third-party websites selling the tickets in black at an exorbitant rates.

Coldplay’s Mumbai gig is a part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. This is the second time that Coldplay will be performing in India, they last visited the country in 2016 when they performed in Mumbai as a part of the Global Citizen Festival.

The tour is also travelling to Abu Dhabi, Seoul and Hong Kong between January and April of 2025. (IANS)

