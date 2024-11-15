AFSPA Reinstated in Six Violence-Hit Areas of Manipur; What is AFSPA?

Sentinel Digital Desk
The Ministry of Home Affairs has reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in six police station areas of Manipur, including the violence-hit Jiribam district. This move aims to maintain law and order in these disturbed regions.
The police station areas where AFSPA has been reimposed are Sekmai and Lamsang in Imphal West district, Lamlai in Imphal East district, Jiribam in Jiribam district, Leimakhong in Kangpokpi and Moirang in Bishnupur.
What is AFSPA?
AFSPA, or the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, grants special powers to armed forces personnel to take action in areas declared "disturbed" due to violence or unrest. This Act is enforced to maintain public order.
Under AFSPA, any officer in the armed forces can use force, even to the extent of causing death, against individuals acting unlawfully. This can be done if the officer believes it is necessary to restore order.
AFSPA empowers armed forces personnel to arrest without a warrant any person suspected of committing or preparing to commit a cognizable offence. The Act permits the use of necessary force during these arrests.
The Act allows armed forces to enter and search premises without a warrant to arrest individuals, recover wrongfully confined persons, or seize illegal arms and explosives. Necessary force can be used during these searches.