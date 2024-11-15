Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh gets death threat, caller demands Rs 50 lakh

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh received a death threat call earlier this week. The actress lodged a police complaint and said that the caller reportedly demanded a sum of Rs 50 lakh.

Announcing to the media, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Danapur-1, Bhanu Pratap Singh, said, “A written complaint has been received from Akshara Singh that she received threat calls from two different numbers on Monday. The caller also demanded money from her.” The matter is currently under investigation.

In a report, the Station House Officer of Danapur police station, Prashant Bhardwaj said that the actor in the complaint claimed the caller demanded an amount of Rs 50 lakh.

Confirming the news, Akshara’s father Bipin Singh told the news agency, “Yes, she received a call from two unidentified numbers. The caller abused her, demanded Rs 50 lakh, and threatened to kill her if she did not pay the money within two days. We immediately brought the matter to the notice of the local police station.”

“A team from Danapur police station visited our house on Wednesday, and Akshara submitted a written complaint to the police personnel regarding the matter,” he added.

Akshara Singh is one of the highest-paid actresses of Bhojpuri cinema. She made her acting debut opposite Ravi Kishan in the 2010 action drama Satyamev Jayate.

She went on to work in films like “Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye”, “A Balma Bihar Wala” opposite Khesari Lal Yadav and Satya, “Tabadla” and “Maa Tujhe Salaam”. (Agencies)

