Apple's iPhone 16 Series Revealed: What You Need to Know About Pricing and Features

Sentinel Digital Desk
Apple has launched its iPhone 16 series in India, featuring the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The series boasts enhanced performance, camera upgrades, and advanced display technology.
The iPhone 16 series is priced as follows in India: iPhone 16 at ₹79,990, iPhone 16 Plus at ₹89,990, iPhone 16 Pro at ₹1,29,990, and iPhone 16 Pro Max at ₹1,49,990, making it a premium offering.
The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus come with the A15 Bionic chip, featuring 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR displays, respectively. Both models include a 48MP main camera and offer 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options.
The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are powered by the A17 Pro chip and feature 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch ProMotion XDR displays with 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro Max includes a 5x optical zoom lens and offers up to 1TB storage.
The iPhone 16 series features significant camera improvements, including better low-light performance and advanced computational photography. The Pro models add a new telephoto lens and LiDAR sensor for enhanced AR capabilities.
Battery life has been extended across the series: the iPhone 16 offers up to 20 hours of video playback, while the iPhone 16 Plus provides up to 24 hours. All models support MagSafe and fast charging.
Pre-orders for the iPhone 16 series begin on September 15, 2024, with availability in stores and online starting September 22, 2024. Customers can pre-order through Apple’s website and major retailers.