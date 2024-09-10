Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Stree 2’ becomes second-highest grossing Hindi film

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s “Stree 2” is unstoppable at the box office. Released on August 15, Independence Day, the movie has been earning moolah since the day 1 of its release.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the movie is a sequel to the 2018 movie of the same name.

Since day one of the release, the movie has been earning outstanding numbers at the box office. In the four-week run, the movie has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathan” box office collection, becoming India’s second highest-grossing movie.

As per Sachnilk, the movie has so far collected Rs 527 crore nett in India, crossing Pathaan’s Rs 524.53 crore mark. Now the movie is in the second spot after Shah Rukh’s Jawan, which earned Rs 582.31 crore in the domestic market.

Rajkummar Rao’s movie has been ruling at the box office for over three weeks without any tough competition. The movie’s numbers are expected to see quite dip this week after the release of Hansal Mehta’s “The Buckingham Murders” starring Kareena Kapoor and the re-release of Tumbbad.

The sequel takes the audience back into the city of Chanderi, where people have now started worshipping Stree. However, now the town has been plagued by the terror of a new headless menace known as Sarkata. How Vicky and his team fight against this demon makes the rest of the story. Apart from Rajkummar and Shraddha, the movie stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles. (Agencies)

