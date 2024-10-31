Ayodhya Lights Up with 25 Lakh Diyas, Sets Two Guinness World Records

Sentinel Digital Desk
Ayodhya made history on Wednesday evening during the 'Deepotsav-2024' celebrations by setting two Guinness World Records. The event drew millions to celebrate the city's rich cultural heritage.
In a stunning display, over 25 lakh diyas (oil lamps) were lit along the Saryu River, setting a world record for the largest display of oil lamps. The banks of the river glowed with a breathtaking sea of light.
A second record was set as the largest group of people performed diya rotation simultaneously, adding to the unique celebrations that highlighted unity and devotion among attendees.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received two certificates from Guinness World Records officials for these remarkable achievements, with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also present.
The Deepotsav festivities featured stunning laser and light shows at Saryu Ghat, along with a sound and light show narrating the story of Ram Leela. Thousands of diyas and colorful lights decorated the ghat.
The five-day Deepotsav festival commemorates Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile, underscoring Ayodhya's spiritual significance and drawing countless devotees and tourists to the city.