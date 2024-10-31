Actress Nimrat Kaur gets into Halloween spirit as a ‘Bhartiya Bhoot’

Ahead of Halloween tomorrow, actress Nimrat Kaur decided to celebrate the spooky season in a unique way by embracing the spirit of the ‘Bhartiya Bhoot.’ Kaur took to her Instagram handle to share a hilarious video of herself dressed in a white saree.

In the clip, she is seen zipping around, feeling a bit restless, before finally curling up for a nap. Sharing the video, the Airlift actress wrote in the caption, “Breaking News. Indian ghosts are upset with Halloween, feeling excluded from festival vibes... Be it a hairy or bald witch, they just want to be included on the ‘party ghost list’!! #happyhalloween #bhootchaturdashi #sensitivebhoot.”

Shortly after Nimrat shared the video, fans inundated the comments section with hilarious remarks. One user wrote, “Future ki Monjolika,” while another said, “Typical Indian bhoot aap biti.” She also added Ali Zafar and Shweta Pandit’s song “Madhubala” to the video.

The 42-year-old actress had previously wished her fans a Happy Dhanteras. In her post, she highlighted the importance of a cracker-free Diwali to safeguard animals. She posted stunning photos of herself dressed in navy blue attire and wrote, “So please refuse Diwali crackers. And on this note, from us to all of you, HAPPY DHANTERAS ???!!! Not-so-fun fact: Dogs and cats can hear 3 and 4 times louder than humans, respectively. Fun fact: No humans were harmed during this photoshoot. #happydhanteras #saynotopatakas #crackerfreediwali #fourleggedfriends.”

Meanwhile, Nimrat Kaur has been making headlines due to her dating rumours with her ‘Dasvi’ co-actor Abhishek Bachchan. She recently addressed these link-up rumours, stating that it’s impossible to stop gossip. On the work front, Kaur, who started her career as a model, was last seen in the 2023 mystery thriller “Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video”, where she portrayed Inspector Bela Barot. The film, directed by Mikhil Musale, also features Radhika Madan, Bhagyashree, and Subodh Bhave. (IANS)

Also Read: Singham Again: ‘Ramayan reference not added to script for Diwali release’

Also Watch: