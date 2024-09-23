BookMyShow Crashes as Coldplay India Concert Tickets Go Live, Fans Stuck in Digital Queues

Sentinel Digital Desk
British boy band Coldplay is set to perform in India on January 18-19, creating a buzz among fans eager to secure their tickets.
On September 22, as tickets went live on BookMyShow, the app faced a massive outage, leaving many users frustrated and unable to book.
Fans shared their experiences on social media, posting screenshots of frozen screens and expressing their disappointment. One user tweeted, “#coldplay Mumbai concert queue is much much longer than any IPO stat.”
While some fans managed to get tickets, others reported being logged out during their attempts. One frustrated fan wrote, “It’s 12:23 and still shows 'Coming Soon' @bookmyshow you weren’t prepared.”
The aftermath saw reseller sites capitalizing on the situation, listing tickets for exorbitant prices, much higher than BookMyShow's official range. One user commented, “@deepigoyal pls throw @bookmyshow trash out of business. For country’s sake!”
Coldplay fans took to social media to express their outrage over the ticketing mishap and the black market prices, with many voicing their frustration and calling for better management from the platforms involved.