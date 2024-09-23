‘Modern parenting is very ‘soft’ compared to my childhood’: Ryan Reynolds

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, who was recently seen in the superhero movie ‘Deadpooland Wolverine’, is drawing the line of difference between the parenting styles of the past generation and the current generation.

The actor shared that the way he processes his emotions has evolved over time, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ star, 47, spoke at HubSpot’s Inbound tech conference in Boston where he revealed an impactful moment that helped him understand his emotions better.

He said, quoted by ‘People’, “I took a workshop on conflict resolution, and that changed my entire life. I just didn't know how to process things that I felt. Because I (had a) scarcity mindset when I was younger. I didn't know how to unfold that thing in your brain that conditions you just always to win or be right”.

He continued, “Something I love about (conflict resolution), and I know this is not very fancy, but what I love about it is that you can meet somebody where they are, and you don't have to be right or wrong. You can disagree and still connect”.

As per ‘People’, Reynolds said that working through his feelings was something he learned to do as an adult but the same isn't true for his children.

He said, “I have 4 kids and so far, none of them seem to have that (scarcity mindset), partly because they were born on ‘Easy Street’”.

“Parents today are so different. We're so soft", he continued. “I don't yell. I grew up with like, ‘it was nuts’, it was an improvised militia”.

He went on to explain how things have changed for the better. “Now it's like, I can go look at all my resources for parenting and remind myself how to be perfectly compassionate”, he added. (IANS)

