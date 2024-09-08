Celebrating the Bard of Brahmaputra: Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's 98th Birth Anniversary

Sentinel Digital Desk
On September 8, 2024, India commemorates the 98th birth anniversary of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, the legendary "Sudhakantha" or "Bard of Brahmaputra." Known for his soulful voice and revolutionary music, he brought Assamese culture and music to the national and global stage.
Born in Assam, Dr. Hazarika's music career began early, inspired by Assamese cultural icons like Jyotiprasad Agarwala and Bishnu Prasad Rabha. He composed timeless melodies such as Bistirno Parore and Manuhe Manuhor Babey, resonating with themes of unity, empathy, and social justice.
While studying at Columbia University, Dr. Hazarika befriended civil rights activist Paul Robeson. His iconic song Bistirno Parore was inspired by Robeson’s Ol' Man River, reflecting his global perspective on human rights and social issues.
Dr. Hazarika actively promoted the rich cultures of Northeast India, incorporating indigenous languages, traditions, and folk elements into his songs. He emphasized brotherhood among tribes like the Bodo, Mishing, and Karbi, creating a musical bridge between communities.
Besides music, Dr. Hazarika made significant contributions to Indian cinema. He worked as a director, composer, and producer for Assamese films like Era Bator Sur and Shakuntala. His film Rudaali earned him the National Film Award for Best Music Direction.
Dr. Hazarika's impact continues through prestigious awards like the Bharat Ratna (posthumously in 2019) and celebrations across Assam. His songs, like Dil Hoom Hoom Kare and Ganga Amar Maa, remain evergreen, transcending languages and borders.