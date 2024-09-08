Only Actors Get Ads Now, Not Supermodels: Bollywood Star John Abraham

Bollywood star John Abraham has revealed how he just wanted to become a supermodel and after him, all the advertisements went to the actors. John had appeared on the podcast of Ranveer Allahbadia titled ‘The Ranveer Show’. In the video, Ranveer asks John, “How much did you win in Gladrags?” John replied: “I think Rs 40,000.”

Ranveer further asked him: “Were you thinking about getting into films?” The 51-year-old actor shared: “I just wanted to become a supermodel in the country. Milind Soman, Arjun Rampal, Rahul Dev, Dino Morea. There were a lot of supermodels... but after me… the concept of supermodels ended.”

“Because after me all the advertisements went to actors. That came after that, they came into modelling because they wanted to become actors,” he added.

In 1999, John won the Gladrags Manhunt Contest and went to the Philippines for Manhunt International, where he secured second place.

He later modelled in Hong Kong, London and New York City and appeared in several commercial advertisements, and music videos for singers like Pankaj Udhas, Hans Raj Hans and Babul Supriyo.

After a successful modelling career, John made his acting debut in 2003 with the erotic thriller film ‘ Jism’. He is recognised for his roles in the action film’ Dhoom’, and the comedies ‘Garam Masala’, ‘Taxi No. 9211’, and ‘Dostana’.

John has appeared in movies like- ‘Baabul’, ‘No Smoking’, ‘Force’, ‘Desi Boyz’, ‘Race 2’, ‘Satyameva Jayate’, and ‘Pathaan’. He was last seen as Major Abhimanyu Kanwar in the action drama ‘Vedaa’.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment, the film stars Sharvari in the titular role, Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Vidyarthi. John next has ‘The Diplomat’, ‘Tehran’, and ‘Tariq’ in the pipeline. (IANS)

