Cloudbursts Cause Massive Devastation in Himachal Pradesh

Sentinel Digital Desk
Two people died and 53 others are missing after cloudbursts hit Shimla, Mandi, and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh.
The storms damaged houses, schools, and hospitals, leading to widespread damage.
Relief and rescue operations are underway, with all schools and colleges in Kullu and Mandi closed.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated the situation is under control, but roads and infrastructure have been damaged.
At least 20 people reported missing in Shimla after a cloudburst near a hydroelectric power project at Samej Khad.
In Mandi, road blockades and landslides have been caused by the cloudbursts, affecting the movement of staff, school children, and trainees.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested top officials to provide assistance to those affected.