Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spotted holidaying in New York amidst separation rumours

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been in the news ever since Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. She did not arrive along with the Bachchan family. Abhishek Bachchan posed with Shweta Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. This led to separation rumours. Paparazzi did not get pictures of Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya together. Since then, there have been many speculations and rumours. Now, a picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from New York has gone viral on the internet.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were papped at Mumbai airport right after Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. It wasn’t clear where they were off too. Now, Aishwarya Rai’s picture from New York has surfaced on the web. A fan shared the picture as she managed to get a selfie with the diva. The fan shared then and now picture as it is for the second time that she got to meet the idol. She also penned about how kind is Aishwarya Rai to hear her story with calmness and patience. The “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” actress can be seen in a black and red outfit. She is flaunting her signature red lipstick and a bright smile.

Abhishek Bachchan does not seem to be a part of this trip of Aishwarya and Aaradhya. Fans are pretty curious about what the equation they share now. One of the comments on the post read, “Was her husband with her??? Also, do you know when he will return to India?” Others are gushing over the beauty of the two ladies sharing the frame. (Agencies)

Also Read: ‘Life is as dear to a mute creature, as it is to human’: Delhi court while sentencing man who threw acid on dog

Also watch: