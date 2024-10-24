Cyclone Dana Set to Hit Odisha and West Bengal: Everything You Need to Know About The Storm

Sentinel Digital Desk
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall as Cyclone Dana, the season's first major storm, makes landfall today. The cyclone is expected to prevail until Friday, impacting Odisha and West Bengal.
Cyclone Dana is also likely to bring rain to Assam and other northeastern states. Moderate rain is expected in Mizoram and Tripura, with light to moderate rain likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur in the coming days.
The IMD has issued a red alert for heavy rain in Odisha’s districts, including Puri, Khurda, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, and Balasore. Winds could reach up to 120 km/h between October 24 and 25.
In West Bengal, districts like Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, and North 24 Parganas are expected to experience very heavy rainfall. Kolkata's meteorological office has warned of possible flooding in the region.
Odisha is preparing to evacuate around 10 lakh people from coastal districts, while more than 1.14 lakh people in West Bengal have already been moved to shelters for safety.
In response to the cyclone, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has canceled several train services on October 23 and 24 to reduce risks. The cancellations affect trains in the coastal regions of Odisha.
Cyclone Dana is expected to bring winds of 100-110 km/h, with gusts up to 120 km/h. Both Odisha and West Bengal are preparing for the possibility of widespread damage.
The Meaning of "Dana"
The name "Dana" was contributed by Saudi Arabia. It means "generosity" or "bounty" in Arabic. Cyclones in the North Indian Ocean are named by a group of 14 countries.
Hurricanes vs Typhoons vs Cyclones
Hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons are all essentially the same thing. The name differs based on where in the world the storm happens.
Hurricanes: Occur in the North Atlantic Ocean and Northeast Pacific, often affecting the US east coast and Caribbean.
Typhoons: occur in the northwestern Pacific Ocean, frequently hitting the Philippines and Japan.
Cyclones: Occur in the South Pacific and the Indian Ocean, often affecting countries from Australia all the way to Mozambique.