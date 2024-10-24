Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui slams Kriti Sanon’s song ‘Akhiyaan De Kol’

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui took to his social media Twitter as he slammed Kriti Sanon’s song “Akhiyaan De Kol” from her upcoming movie “Do Patti”. He said that they had ruined the classic song. Well, in the song actress Kriti was seen wearing a tight red bodycon outfit and she managed to impress everyone with her dancing moves.

The Pakistani actor shared the poster of “Akhiyaan De Kol” featuring Kriti Sanon and wrote, ‘Imitation can be flattering, but not when it means tearing apart a classic by a legend. Please show some respect for Reshma jee and the legacy she left behind. Her music deserves to be treated with the dignity it commands, not reduced to just another sordid ripoff’.

One user wrote, ‘Thank you for saying this. What an obscene way to honour the legend that Reshma ji is (sic).’ Another commented saying, ‘Music will never be heard by those who are not dancing’. The late Pakistani singer Reshma also sang songs like “Dama Dam Mast Kalandar”, “Hai O Rabba Nahin Lagda Dil Mera”, “Lambi Judai” and more songs. “Akhiyaan De Kol”, the iconic folk song by late Pakistani singer Reshma and composed by Khan Muhammad. The lyrics were written by Sehrai Gurdas Puri.

In a press note, Kriti Sanon said, “Do Patti is incredibly special to me, not just because it’s my first film as a producer, but also because it allowed me to explore my own duality on-screen. This film has been like my baby; Kanika and I have nurtured it from the start, especially in our capacity as producers and it’s truly fulfilling to see this journey through with Netflix. Do Patti also has a poignant message woven in which is the reason why I chose to produce this film as my first, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it.” Kajol will be seen playing the role of Vidya Jyothi in “Do Patti” and said, ‘As an actor, I have always looked forward to roles that allow me to connect with my audience. This being the first time I play a police officer, I can’t wait for my fans to see me in this new avatar. Bringing this powerful story to life has been rewarding’. The film will stream on Netflix from October 25. (Agencies)

Also Read: Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein has bone marrow cancer

Also Watch: