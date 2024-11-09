'Fictosexual' Man in Japan Celebrates Sixth Wedding Anniversary with Virtual Wife

Sentinel Digital Desk
A Japanese man, Akihiko Kondo, celebrated his sixth wedding anniversary on November 4 with his fictional spouse, Hatsune Miku, a popular vocaloid character.
On Instagram, Kondo shared pictures of their anniversary celebration. Miku, displayed in a doll form, sat in front of a cake bearing the message, “I like Miku very much. Happy six-year anniversary.”
Kondo first fell in love with Miku in 2007, shortly after her creation. At the time, he struggled with bullying at work, which led to an adjustment disorder diagnosis. Miku’s soothing voice became a source of comfort and connection for him.
In 2018, Kondo held a wedding ceremony with Miku at a chapel in Tokyo. During this time, he also learned about “fictosexuality,” which refers to being romantically or sexually attracted to fictional characters.
Kondo credits Miku for helping him reconnect with society and giving him emotional support. To him, Miku is not just a character but a vital presence that transformed his life.