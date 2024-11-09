What is Hashimoto’s disease?: The autoimmune disorder that Arjun Kapoor is suffering from

Recently, actor Arjun Kapoor spoke about his health struggles. The actor is earning rave reviews for his villainous performance in Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again”. While he enjoys the success of his new movie, Kapoor has mostly kept his personal life and struggles away from the limelight. But now he is opening up about his struggles with his mental and physical health.

Arjun Kapoor on mental health struggles. Arjun had faced a rough patch in his career with his films failing at the box office. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, the “Kuttey” actor was asked about how he dealt with depression as the film was being shot. During his chat, the actor revealed that he has been diagnosed with mild depression and Hashimoto’s disease.

Talking about the moments when he doubted himself, Arjun said, “You will have moments of self doubt in any profession and you fight through it. When films don’t pan out, those moments become days, then months and then years. You start doubting yourself, the negative always sounds louder. Moreover, being a fat kid creates a lot of mental trauma for years and you don’t realise that. Your equation with food and taking care of yourself.” The actor added further, “I have never been a bitter or negative person, but it started festering inside me in a very off way. I started watching YouTube shorts to put myself to sleep. I started therapy and went to a couple of therapists who didn’t work out. I then found someone who really allowed me to speak. She did diagnose me with mild depression at that point of time which is very circumstantial.”

He also spoke about how he is struggling with his physical health, sharing that he has Hashimoto’s disease.

“I haven’t always opened up about it, but I also have Hashimoto’s disease, which is an extension of thyroid. Its almost like I can take a flight and gain weight because the body goes in distress. That happened to be when I was 30 and I defied it. My mom used to have it and my sister (Anshula Kapoor) also has it. I could see me and my body changing through the course of my films,” he said. Hashimoto’s disease is an autoimmune chronic condition that affects the thyroid gland. It’s a common disease and can develop at any age. However, it’s common among middle-aged women.

As per Verywell Health, in this disease, the thyroid gland gets damaged and enlarges, which lowers the level of hormones. (Agencies)

