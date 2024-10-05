Former Cricketer Salil Ankola's 77-Year-Old Mother Found Dead with Throat Slit, Probe Underway

Sentinel Digital Desk
Salil Ankola, a former India fast bowler, faced a heartbreaking tragedy as his mother, Mala Ashok Ankola, was found dead in her Pune flat on Friday. She was 77 years old.
Mala Ankola was found with her throat slit in her home on Prabhat Road. The incident came to light when the maid arrived and, after getting no response, alerted the family. Police said the injuries appeared self-inflicted.
The police are investigating the case from all angles. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandip Singh Gill stated that Mala Ankola had been suffering from a mental ailment. An accidental death case has been filed, and further investigation is ongoing.
Mala Ankola lived with her daughter, and after being discovered by the maid, she was rushed to a private hospital. Unfortunately, she was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Who is Salil Ankola?
Salil Ankola was a promising fast bowler for Team India, debuting in 1989 alongside Sachin Tendulkar. Though his cricket career was cut short due to injuries, Ankola later transitioned to acting, featuring in TV shows and films.
He appeared in films such as Kurukshetra, Pitaah, and Chura Liya Hai Tumne, in which he was the primary antagonist.