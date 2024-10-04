Fawad Khan starrer ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’s’ release put on hold in India

The highly anticipated release of a Pakistani blockbuster film, “The Legend of Maula Jatt”, in India has been suspended after officials withheld permission for its screening. “The Legend of Maula Jatt”, a remake of a 1979 Punjabi film and Pakistan’s highest-grossing movie to date, was scheduled to premiere in India’s Punjab state on Wednesday (October 2). This would have marked the first Pakistani film to be shown in Indian cinemas in over a decade.

Starring Pakistani celebrities Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, the 2022 film narrates the tale of a local hero confronting a rival clan leader. Its Indian release, initially planned for 2022, was postponed indefinitely until last month when director Bilal Lashari announced its imminent arrival in Indian theaters.

However, the announcement sparked protests in Maharashtra, with the regional Maharashtra Navnirman Sena party opposing the film’s release. In response, Zee Studios decided to limit the release to Punjab state, which shares linguistic and cultural ties with Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Despite political tensions, there has always been a mutual appreciation for art and culture between India and Pakistan. Bollywood and Punjabi films are popular in Pakistan, while Pakistani series enjoy a large Indian viewership. Cross-border collaborations in film and music were common until 2016 when Bollywood stopped working with Pakistani actors, and Pakistan banned Indian movies in 2019 due to military tensions.

Recently, there have been signs of a mild thaw in cultural relations. In 2023, India’s Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking a complete ban on Pakistani performers, advising the petitioners against narrow-mindedness. A few Indian Punjabi movies have also been screened in Pakistan in recent months.

The makers of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” had hoped to capitalise on this slight improvement in relations and the film’s global success to attract Indian audiences. The film’s lead actors are well-known in India for their roles in popular Pakistani dramas and have previously appeared in high-profile Bollywood productions. (Agencies)

Also Read: Sukesh promises to distribute 10 Thar Roxx, 100 IPhone 16 Pro to fans of Jacqueline

Also Watch: