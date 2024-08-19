From Guwahati to Global Charts: The Inspirational Journey of ‘BABA’

Sentinel Digital Desk
Abhiruk Patowary, known as BABA, began his musical journey in Guwahati, Assam, at just 8 years old. His passion for music was ignited when he first played the piano, marking the start of his artistic evolution.
With his current English single "Hold Me Tonight," Assamese musician Abhiruk Patowary has scored a major milestone and demonstrated his growing global popularity. The song reached number one on the iTunes US pop charts.
Asked the reason why he chose the name Baba, he said, "My mother calls me Baba and my inner monologue also calls myself that hence the name seemed fit for this journey."
Baba's mother is noted litterateur Rita Chowdhury, who was the former director of National Book Trust, and his father Chandra Mohan Patowary is a minister in the Assam cabinet.
As he grew, BABA explored various instruments, including drums, guitar, bass, and saxophone. His dedication led him to perform professionally in Delhi at 13, where he made his mark in the music scene.
BABA's talent took him to Berkeley College of Music in 2019, where he double-majored in music production and engineering. There, he refined his skills and developed a unique style blending Indian and Western influences.
Beyond music, BABA's creativity extends to vibrant music videos that visually complement his sound. His work reflects deep emotional and artistic thought, making his performances a dynamic audiovisual experience.
Despite facing challenges, like pressure to sing in Hindi, BABA remains true to his vision, creating music in English to reach a global audience.