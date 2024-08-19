Abhishek Banerjee on getting fired  from Dharma Productions: 'Hum log kuch jyada hi Anurag Kashyap wale actors...'

Abhishek Banerjee recalls being fired by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions a decade ago. The actor is currently receiving praise for his performances in Stree 2 and Vedaa. Abhishek Banerjee is receiving widespread praise for his performances in two recent releases, Stree 2 and Vedaa. Banerjee, who has established himself as both an actor and a casting director, continues to impress audiences with his ability to seamlessly transition between different roles. As the co-founder of Casting Bay, a renowned casting agency, he has made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. The actor's agency has handled casting for popular films like The Dirty Picture and No One Killed Jessica, showcasing his eye for talent. In 2019, Banerjee also worked as the casting director for The Sky is Pink and the web series Paatal Lok, further solidifying his reputation in the industry. (Agencies)

Also Read: Abhishek Banerjee reveals darkest, emotionally most painful scene from ‘Stolen’

Also Watch: