Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on His 155th Birth Anniversary

Sentinel Digital Desk
On October 2, India marked the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of the nation’s freedom struggle. Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated worldwide to honor the life and legacy of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, a pivotal figure in India's independence movement.
Gandhi, often called "Mahatma," a title given to him by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, was a lawyer, politician, and social activist. He is fondly known as 'Bapu' and 'Father of the Nation' for his dedication to India's freedom and social reforms.
Gandhi believed in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence). These principles became the foundation of his movements against British rule, inspiring countless people to join the fight for India's independence, achieved in 1947.
Gandhi led key movements like the Non-Cooperation Movement, Civil Disobedience Movement, and Quit India Movement. His leadership in nonviolent resistance played a major role in ending British colonial rule in India.
In recognition of Gandhi’s unwavering commitment to nonviolence, the United Nations declared October 2 as the International Day of Nonviolence. His message of peace and nonviolence continues to inspire people around the world.
On this special day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and other political leaders paid homage to Gandhi at his memorial in Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Om Birla were also among the dignitaries who paid their respects at Rajghat.