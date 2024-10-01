Actor Govinda Shoots Himself Accidentally In Leg With Own Gun, Admitted To Hospital

MUMBAI: Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda was rushed to a hospital early this morning after he accidentally shot himself in the leg due to a misfire from his own licensed revolver.
The incident unfolded early in the morning, at around 4:45 AM, while he was checking the weapon before heading out.
According to initial reports, the bullet struck his knee, prompting immediate medical treatment at CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai.
As per hospital sources, Govinda was admitted to the hospital at 5.15 AM, and he is now reported to be out of danger.
The cops have arrived at the scene to take stock of the situation and they have taken Govinda’s revolver into custody. The police are currently investigating the case.
Meanwhile, Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha updated on the actor’s health and told ANI, “Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata. He was keeping his licensed revolver in the case when it fell from his hand and a bullet got fired which hit his leg. The doctor has removed the bullet and his condition is fine. He is in the hospital right now.”
