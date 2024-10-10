Goodfellows: Ratan Tata's Initiative for Seniors Seeking Companionship

Sentinel Digital Desk
Ratan Tata-backed startup “Goodfellows” was officially unveiled, aiming to provide companionship to elderly individuals through young, empathetic graduates. Ratan Tata highlighted the importance of such a service for seniors living alone.
Goodfellows was co-founded by Shantanu Naidu, Niki Thakur, and Gargi Sandu. Their vision is to transform the lives of millions of seniors across India by fostering meaningful connections between the elderly and compassionate youth.
The startup’s model pairs young, energetic graduates, known as "goodfellows," with elderly individuals called “grandpals.” These bonds resemble those between grandparents and grandchildren, offering companionship and emotional support.
Since the beta phase launched in August 2021, Goodfellows has already made a difference, with over 65 goodfellows positively impacting the lives of more than 400 grandpals.
Goodfellows aims to create a hopeful future for seniors, addressing the loneliness many feel. The service provides emotional relief and support to those who may be struggling with isolation.
Ratan Tata expressed the essence of the initiative, saying, "You do not know what it is like to be lonely until you spend time alone wishing for companionship," emphasizing the deep need for such services.