Taylor Swift issues letter threatening student who tracks her private jet online

Taylor Swift has threatened legal action against a man who has been tracking her private jet travels. Calling it a “stalking and harassing behaviour”, Taylor’s lawyer Katie Wright Morrone sent a cease-and-desist letter to Jack Sweeney, a college student, who runs a social media account that tracks Taylor’s private jet routes. This was in line with the singer’s COT footprint. It was the In Touch magazine which first published about Jack Sweeney.

Jack’s family have now come forward, sharing the letter that Taylor’s team had sent them. It was published in The Washington Post. In the letter, Taylor’s legal team says that they would “have no choice but to pursue any and all legal remedies” if he didn’t stop his “stalking and harassing behaviour.”

The letter also said that Taylor was more worried about her safety due to the tracking. The legal team claimed that the social media posts were causing “direct and irreparable harm, as well as emotional and physical distress,” and increased the singer’s “constant state of fear for her personal safety.”

Taylor’s team also claimed that there was “no legitimate interest in or public need for this information, other than to stalk, harass, and exert dominion and control”.

Jack Sweeney, in response, released his own letter via The Daily Mail. “I think it’s important to note that nowhere do I intend for harm. I actually think Swift has some good songs. I believe in transparency and public information. Also important to note that this letter came days after headlines about her jet use caused bad headlines for her about carbon emissions. I think the people are interested and that [Swift] should have a decent expectation that your jet will be tracked whether or not I do it as after all it is public information,” he said. (Agencies)

