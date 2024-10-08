Half of Earth’s Rivers, Including the Ganga, Face Historic Low Water Levels: UN Report

Sentinel Digital Desk
The United Nations' World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has released a report showing record-low river flows worldwide in 2023, driven by unprecedented heat and growing demand for water.
The Mississippi, Amazon, Ganges, and Mekong rivers experienced significant water deficits in 2023, causing severe challenges for agriculture and industry. Half of the world’s catchment areas showed abnormal conditions.
WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo highlighted the urgent need to protect water reserves, stressing that water has become a key indicator of climate distress. The call for increased hydrological monitoring is vital for managing erratic water cycles.
2023 witnessed the largest glacier melt in 50 years, with 600 gigatonnes of water lost. While this temporarily increased flows in some rivers, future shortages are expected as glaciers continue to vanish.
Regions like the Amazon face recurring droughts, with river levels dropping to unprecedented lows. Experts warn that water scarcity will worsen in areas hit by record heat.
As water resources dwindle, the WMO calls for comprehensive monitoring, conservation efforts, and adaptive strategies to address the escalating global water crisis. Urgent action is needed to protect this vital resource.