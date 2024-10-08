Dil-Luminati Tour: Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh bows in front of actor Gajraj Rao at London show

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour concert in London was a star-studded gig. Other than his thousands of fans, Pakistani star Hania Aamir, rapper Badshah and Bollywood actor Gajraj Rao attended the show at the O2 Arena on Saturday evening.

Diljit shared an adorable video on Instagram which shows him bowing in front of Gajraj Rao. In return, Rao kissed his hand and greeted him with folded hands. In no time, the video went viral for all the cute reasons.

Diljit also shared glimpses from the London show on his Instagram stories. The post’s caption read, “O2 DAY ONE. O2 DAY TWO. O2 DAY THREE - 18th October. Germany: We Comin. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24.”

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “He also shows respect to his elders and senior artists. No one like him.” Another commented, “How can anyone not love this man. He is the best. Proud of you.” A third said, “Listening to you is like experiencing pure magic; your voice not only touches the soul but also elevates the spirit.” Taking to his Instagram Stories, Gajraj also posted a selfie from the concert venue and wrote, “Tonight was touched by magic, an unforgettable experience...”

After completing his tour abroad, Diljit is set to begin the Indian leg of his tour this October. The tour will kick off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 26. Following Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati. (Agencies)

