How a Flag Controversy Turned India’s Navdeep Singh into the Gold Medalist in Javelin Throw F41

Sentinel Digital Desk
India's Navdeep Singh has won the country's first-ever gold in the men's javelin throw F41 category at the Paris Paralympics. A historic victory that stunned the world!
Navdeep was initially awarded silver, but a surprising twist saw his medal upgraded to gold after Iran’s Beit Sayah Sadegh was disqualified for unsporting behavior.
The 23-year-old athlete from Haryana didn’t have the best start, but his third throw of 47.32 metres set a new Paralympic record, temporarily placing him in the lead.
Iran's Sadegh briefly outdid Navdeep, but a flag violation saw him disqualified, making way for Navdeep’s historic win.
Navdeep’s win in the F41 category, designed for athletes of short stature, is a monumental achievement and a proud moment for India.
The Indian contingent concluded its historic Paris Paralympics campaign with 29 medals, including 7 gold, 9 silver, and 13 bronze medals, marking the country’s best performance in the competition’s history.