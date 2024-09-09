Bollywood Actress Alia Bhatt in full action mode to save her brother Vedang Raina

Get ready for an adrenaline rush as Alia Bhatt is in her full action mode to protect her brother Vedang Raina. The teaser trailer for the film ‘Jigra’ just dropped and it promises an interesting brother-sister story. Taking to Instagram, Alia treated fans with the teaser trailer video.

The video begins with Alia having a drink in a restaurant and sharing story about her brother and life with someone. In the video, she is heard saying that there is very little time and she has to do a lot. Then, as the video proceeds, Vedang Raina is seen arrested and Alia is trying to release him. She is helped in this mission by Manoj Pahwa and Rahul Ravindran.

Alia prepares herself to face goons and even fights with them. The teaser shows a sibling bond between Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina with the “Phoolon ka Taaron” song in the background.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Ulti ginti shuru!#JIGRA TEASER TRAILER OUT NOW!In cinemas 11th October...”

As soon as the teaser was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Director Siddharth P Malhotra wrote, “This is and the song add so so much emotion and punch.”

Varun Dhawan commented, “Superbbb.” One of the users wrote, “Omg what a powerful teaser.”

On June 13, the makers announced the release date of the film. Earlier it was supposed to be released on September 27, 2024 but now audiences can watch it in cinema halls from October 11 onwards.

Sharing the update about the change in release date, Alia took to Instagram and wrote, “11.10.2024 | JIGRA | See you at the movies .” She also dropped the film’s new poster.

Directed by Vasan Bala, ‘Jigra’ also stars Vedang Raina.

Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like ‘Monica O My Darling’, a crime thriller film ‘Peddlers’ and ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’.

In February 2024, Alia shared pictures from the sets after wrapping up the film which is made under Dharma Productions banner.

Sharing the post, she earlier mentioned, “jigra oh... abki teri baari ho @vedangraina & that’s a film wrap on #JIGRA @vasanbala @swapsagram. See you soon.”

In the coming months, Alia will also be seen headlining Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Love and War’, which also features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Bhansali is also known for historical epics such as Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Sony-backed Saawariya and Devdas.

Apart from this, Alia will be seen in ‘Alpha,’ a film that also stars Sharvari as a super agent.

‘Alpha’ is directed by Shiv Rawail, who made his directorial debut with the studio’s popular 2023 Netflix series ‘The Railway Men.’

The title signifies a major shift for the action-packed series, previously centred on male protagonists but now featuring strong female characters. (ANI)

