India Emerges as Second-Largest Supplier of Critical Technologies to Russia Amid Ukraine War: Report

Sentinel Digital Desk
India has reportedly become the second-largest supplier of restricted critical technologies to Russia during the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. This alarming trend has raised concerns among Ukraine’s allies.
India's exports of restricted technologies, including microchips, circuits, and machine tools, surged to over $60 million in April and May, doubling from earlier months. By July, this figure climbed to $95 million, according to US and European officials.
Only China has exported more restricted technologies to Russia than India. Recent data indicates that nearly 20% of sensitive technology reaching Russia's military sector is supplied by India, complicating the situation for Ukraine and its allies.
Ukrainian allies have expressed frustration, reporting little response from Indian officials regarding the export of these technologies. The US State Department has announced plans to address these concerns with Indian representatives and local businesses.
Despite efforts to prohibit direct exports of dual-use technologies to Russia, Moscow has turned to third-party nations like India to acquire these items. This has made it difficult for the US and EU to restrict Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine.
As the US and EU focus on blocking supply routes, India’s involvement in these shipments complicates their diplomatic efforts. This situation poses a challenge for US and EU policymakers seeking to strengthen ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, especially given India's close relations with Russia.