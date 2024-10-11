Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez opens up about her life after split from Ben Affleck

Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez is enjoying her “me time” after her much-publicised split from Hollywood star Ben Affleck. She opened up about her personal journey in a new conversation with Interview magazine on Wednesday (Pacific Standard Time).

She spoke with comedian Nikki Glaser about a range of meaningful topics, including her upcoming film ‘Unstoppable’ and what she has learned while navigating a difficult but ultimately illuminating year, reports People magazine.

“It’s a lifelong process,” said Lopez, 55, of her ongoing pursuit of self-understanding and discovery through life’s ups and downs during the interview, which was conducted on September 10.

She continued: “I think that’s what I love about life: that there’s no arrival point. There’s only getting better and growing if you want to. It’s either growing or dying, and I don’t want to do the dying part. And yeah, there are times when I thought I figured it out, and then life goes, ‘Let’s send you another thing and see if you fall for it. Let’s see if you really have learned that lesson.’ And I hadn’t.”

As for her dating life, JLo, who filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, added: “Now I’m excited when you say you’re just going to be on your own. Yes, I’m not looking for anybody, because everything that I’ve done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f****** when it’s just me flying on my own ... what if I’m just free?”

Even after JLo filed for divorce, the two have seemingly remained on amicable terms. On September 14, they reunited for a friendly lunch with four of their five kids.

As per People, one very bright spot and source of pride for the actress-singer-producer was sharing her new movie ‘Unstoppable’ last month at the Toronto International Film Festival, where the film earned a standing ovation from the crowd.

“I felt really good,” she said of attending the high-profile premiere at TIFF. “The movie’s really beautiful ... I got to see it all done for the first time with the audience in Toronto, and people loved it and really responded to the emotion of the movie. It’s one of those great inspirational stories that I think the world needs right now.” (IANS)

