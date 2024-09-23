India Scripts History with Double Gold at 45th Chess Olympiad

Sentinel Digital Desk
India made history on Sunday as both its men's and women's chess teams clinched their first gold medals at the 45th Chess Olympiad, showcasing an impressive performance throughout the tournament.
The Indian men's team defeated Slovenia in a decisive match. D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, and R Praggnanadhaa each won their games, contributing to a 3-0 victory in the final round.
Gukesh faced off against Vladimir Fedoseev and demonstrated remarkable skill. Despite a tough battle, his strategic play led to a crucial win, solidifying India's position.
Arjun Erigaisi also excelled with a victory over Jan Subeli, utilizing a surprising Centre Counter defense. His win was pivotal in ensuring the team’s overall success.
R Praggnanadhaa delivered a stunning performance against Anton Demchenko, securing a dominant win that propelled India to a flawless score of 21 points out of 22 throughout the tournament.
Following the men's success, the Indian women's team faced Azerbaijan and emerged victorious with a score of 3.5-0.5, securing their gold medal and marking a historic double win for India.
D Harika showcased her technical prowess on the top board, while Divya Deshmukh’s outstanding performance earned her an individual gold medal. R Vaishali's draw sealed the victory, culminating a historic day for Indian chess.