Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta’s cult movie Veer Zaara enters Rs 100 crore club

Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta's Veer-Zaara has transcended generations, years and boundaries. Even 20 years after its release, the magic of this evergreen movie has not faded, and the box office numbers from the movie's re-release are a testament to that. Directed by Yash Chopra, the iconic 2004 movie was re-released in the theatres worldwide on September 13.

The cult-classic romance movie has been earning moolah from the first day of its re-release. With the additional earnings from the re-release, the romance saga has now entered the Rs 100 crore club worldwide.

Originally released in 2004, the movie has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide after its earnings from the re-releases.

Over the years, the movie has been re-released several times and each time, the movie has contributed well to the movie's box-office gross. During the original run, the movie earned Rs 98 crore. With the addition from the re-released, the total collection now stands at Rs 102.60 crore. (Agencies)

Also Read: Youngest Indian actress Sanjana Sanghi's Powerful Message At UN Summit: "We Matter, Our Voice Matters"

Also Watch: