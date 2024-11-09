India Should Be On The List Of Global Superpowers, Says Vladimir Putin

Sentinel Digital Desk
Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasized that India deserves a place among the world's superpowers. He highlighted India’s fast-growing economy, large population, and rich cultural heritage.
Putin pointed to joint manufacturing of defense equipment as a sign of the deep trust between Russia and India. He noted that many types of Russian military equipment are used by India, showing the strong bond in defense cooperation.
Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, Putin remarked on India’s “billion-and-a-half population” and its status as the fastest-growing economy, saying these factors give India strong prospects for further growth.
Putin mentioned that cooperation between Russia and India is increasing significantly each year. He believes that the relationship will continue to grow, based on mutual trust and shared visions for the future.
Putin’s comments follow Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kazan for the BRICS Summit last month, underscoring India’s growing influence in global discussions and alliances.