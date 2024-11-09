Liam Payne's Death Shocks Fans; Toxicology Report Reveals Alcohol, Cocaine, and Prescription Antidepressant in His System

Liam Payne’s death came as a rude shock for all music fans as the former “One Direction” star died after he fell from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires. Upon raiding the room where he stayed minutes before his death, police found drugs and alcohol along with some broken devices including a laptop which was completely smashed. Liam Payne’s body has now left for the UK where the burial will take place. It took so long for the body to be released post-investigation because the local authorities wanted to be sure that no one else was a part of this. A toxicology report now confirms that the singer had traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his body in the moments before he fell from the hotel room.

According to a statement issued by the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office, Liam Payne’s body underwent complete toxicology reports on his urine, blood and vitreous humour. Initial reports suggested that pink cocaine, a mixture of ketamine and other illicit drugs, was found in his system. The same has however not been mentioned in the statement.

Three people were detained in connection with his death, including a hotel worker, a drug dealer and a “friend” posing as Liam Payne’s manager. Payne had allegedly spent time with the latter before his death on October 16. (Agencies)

Also Read: Singer Madonna slams Donald Trump’s 2024 US presidential election victory

Also Watch: