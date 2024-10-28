India to Launch Its Own Space Station by 2035, Says Union Minister

Sentinel Digital Desk
India will have its own space station by 2035, named the "Bharatiya Antriksh Station." Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh announced this milestone, marking a new era for Indian space exploration.
The announcement was made during the signing of a historic MoU between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT). This partnership aims to merge biotechnology with space technology for scientific innovation.
The collaboration will focus on groundbreaking areas like microgravity research, space biotechnology, space biomanufacturing, bioastronautics, and space biology, paving the way for advancements in space science.
As part of the MoU, the 'BioE3' policy (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment, and Employment) will be introduced, targeting economic growth and sustainable development through biotech in space.