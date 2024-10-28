AR Rahman calls out ‘bigger evil’, use of artificial intelligence (AI) in music industry

Like many other music composers and artists, AR Rahman has also expressed concern and dismay about the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the music industry. He has urged for a restrictive measure to limit the use of AI misuse that puts the creativity of many industries at risk.

In an interview with, Rahman talked about making song remixes and reimaginations, and also how he is not one with this trend.

He then added that he felt the misuse of AI was a greater issue than thought. In the same interview, he called AI evil and said, “An even bigger evil is people misusing AI and not paying the composer even if they are borrowing his style. We need to bell this cat because it could lead to major ethical issues. People could lose jobs.”

Although he did admit that AI has its perks but emphasized composing a tune still takes a “human heart and philosophical mind”. Several creators are using AI tools to create songs in different voices, which begs the question of ethics, copywriting and creative ownership.

Rahman earlier used AI to recreate the voices of late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed for the song “Thimiri Yezhuda” in Lal Salam. However, the composer said that he had sought permission from the singers' family members, and remuneration was also sent for the same.

In the past, singers like Neeti Mohan and Kavita Krishnamurthy have also spoken about the misuse of AI tools in music. Speaking with HT City earlier this year, Neeti said, “Yes, we do use technology and software (to enhance voices/music), but using AI to recreate a singer's voice who has passed away or using an existing singer’s voice without their permission is illegal. I've heard that there are some legalities being worked out so that it is not misused in the future. AI is depersonlizing art. After a point, people will themselves know that it is not a good choice.”

