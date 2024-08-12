Indian Hip-Hop Sensation Hanumankind Breaks the Internet with 'Big Dawgs

Sentinel Digital Desk
Sooraj Cherukat, aka HanuMankind, is a Bengaluru-based rapper from Kerala. His track "Big Dawgs" has over 11 million YouTube views and is creating waves in the global hip-hop scene.
Born in Kerala and raised in Texas, HanuMankind returned to India to pursue his passion for music, drawing inspiration from artists like Kendrick Lamar.
"Big Dawgs," a collaboration with Kalmi Shetty and Bijoy Shetty, delves into identity and showcases HanuMankind’s lyrical prowess.
Did you know that the hit song Big Dawgs was filmed in the seaside district of Ponnani, often known as the Kerala Mecca?
The official logline on the YouTube channel clearly expresses what the music stands for. "Pushing culture baby, got that product you can't measure," it reads.
The arrangement of the song is a cross between desi swagger and western, and it feels like a hard-hitting explosion of punk wrath and high-energy drum beats.
The music video features HanumanKind in the car as it revolves around the “Wall of Death”, also known as “Maut Ka Kua”.
The track, praised by Anand Mahindra, has gained millions of views, highlighting HanuMankind's influence.